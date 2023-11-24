Rainibogi to lift today

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi

Weightlifter and Fiji’s flag bearer Taniela Rainibogi will be in action for Team Fiji at the Pacific Games this morning.

He will be competing in the 109 kilograms and will be looking at adding to Fiji’s medal tally.

In basketball, the Fiji women face Samoa in the semi-final at 1pm, while the men meet New Caledonia at 7pm.

Fiji’s women volleyballers will meet Tahiti in the semi-final at 6pm, while the men play in the fifth/sixth play-off at 11am against the Solmon Islands.

Adi Drodolagi Kidia, Sandip Pala and Manasa Naqelevuki will be in action in karate.

In the rugby sevens, the women play Solomon Islands at 1.12pm, and the Cook Islands at 6.12pm.

The men play Kiribati at 3.12pm. The quarter-final starts at 7.24pm.

Golf, swimming, sailing, table tennis and tennis will also be played today.