Athletics squad overcome training stuggles: Raboiliku

[Source: Athletics Fiji]

Finding suitable training facilities was one of the many obstacles that our national athletics squad faced in preparing for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Head coach, Antonio Raboiliku says that the athletes sustained injuries from training on certain grounds, which often set their training back.

Raboiliku says despite such setbacks, the young squad is heading into the regional games determined to secure strong results on the track and field.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a hard time trying to look for a perfect ground. As you know, for us, athletics is mostly tracks. Our main component is speed. It needs to be done on a perfect surface. Because of the workouts that we have are very prone to injury when we. “

Raboliku says the ongoing renovations at the HFC Bank Stadium meant the squad had to resort to other facilities and fields, which are not up to the standard required to prepare a national squad.

But the renowned coach credits his athletes for their positive attitude to get on with the job.

The national athletics squad will leave for the Solomon Islands tomorrow morning.