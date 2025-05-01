No funds to upgrade sporting facilities

Churchill Park Lautoka [ Source: Lautoka Town Council ]

While there are many plans in place to upgrade their sporting venues around the country, the Fiji Sports Commission does not have the necessary funds to carry out these works.

This was brought to light during a press conference yesterday by chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure, noting that the HFC Bank Stadium is the only international standard sporting facility in the country.

While there are a few other stadium-like facilities around the country, none of them are of international standard.

“We got plenty plans but we got no money, simple. Unless we were given all those council grounds as an international level then yes.”

After a double-booking incident between Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Football Association, Vakalalabure noted that the stadium was the only world-class facility in the country, emphasising the need for more.

Meanwhile, some exciting upcoming sporting events set to be held at the stadium are the Flying Fijians and Scotland Test on July 12, the OFC Women’s Nations Cup and the prestigious Deans Trophy competition.

