Boost for Pearls ahead of World Cup

The Fiji Pearls have received timely support with the players receiving new court shoes ahead of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sports World has stepped up, supplying the Pearls with their official Asics court shoes.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says they’re fortunate to have quality shoes for the players ahead of the World Cup.

“We actually leave next week so this is an incredible timely contribution to our efforts and I can’t thank Sports World enough. They’re our official Gilbert ball sponsor and now the official sponsor of our shoes to the Netball World Cup.”

Sports World Managing Director Vinod Kumar says this continued commitment will not only ensure that the Pearls shine on the world stage but it enforces their aim of contributing to the growth of the sport in the country.

The Pearls will leave for South Africa next Wednesday.