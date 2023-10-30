Back to the roots for Fiji Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls have taken some time out of their busy training schedule to engage in a team bonding activity over the weekend.

The Fijian netball side has been persistent and committed to building healthy relationships within the team for quite a while now.

The side believes taking time out for this kind of bonding helps them understand each other better.

The Pearls involved themselves in a mat-weaving activity along with the Soqosoqo Vakamarama ni Yasana O Kadavu.

This unique experience not only allowed the team to observe but also to acquire valuable skills that resonate with the principles of playing netball.

The side believes that the skills and talent required to weave is similar to playing netball on the court.

The Fiji Pearls will be participating in the Pacific Game from November 19th to December 2nd.