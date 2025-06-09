Karan calls for long-distance running development

Yashnil Karan [middle] during Team Fiji's Thanksgiving ceremony [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Pacific Mini Games double gold medalist Yeshnil Karan believes Fiji needs a dedicated program to train and nurture long-distance runners, particularly for regional and international competitions.

Karan, who recently returned from the Pacific Mini Games in Palau with two gold medals, says long-distance running is a great sport but requires the right support—especially with a strong talent pool emerging from the secondary school athletics competition.

He says this is also one of the reasons he is now based in Brisbane, where he trains alongside elite athletes to further develop his performance.

“I’m based in Brisbane and we have elite runners over there. I train with top Australians and top New Zealand athletes and that’s how I improve my time and I’m always foccused and maintain my discipline and stay humble.”

He also suggests it would be beneficial to have monthly competitions for young athletes, along with marathons hosted across the country, as this would be an ideal opportunity to introduce and grow long-distance events in Fiji.

