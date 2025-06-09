FRU moves to protect players from exploitative overseas contracts

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union has introduced a mandatory vetting process for all Fijian rugby players seeking contracts or scholarships overseas in a decisive move to protect them from exploitative agreements.

The new policy, implemented in partnership with the Fiji Rugby Players Association, follows growing reports of players facing serious financial and contractual hardships abroad.

In recent years, several Fijian players have reportedly suffered after sustaining injuries, with some foreign clubs stopping payments when players were unable to take the field.

There have also been cases of unilateral contract changes and agreements that lacked proper welfare protections, leaving players vulnerable and families back home carrying financial and emotional burdens.

FRU Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu said the situation has become too serious to ignore.

He stated that the union has seen cases where injured players stopped receiving payments because they were not playing, adding that too many Fijian players have suffered abroad due to loopholes in contracts that were not properly reviewed before being signed.

Under the new protocol, all players, including age-grade students offered scholarships and established professionals offered contracts, must submit their overseas offers to the FRU for processing before signing.

The contracts will then be forwarded to the FRPA for detailed review to ensure welfare provisions are clearly outlined and legally sound.

Players are also advised not to sign any agreement before proper vetting and to submit contracts at least two to three weeks before visa processing and departure to allow sufficient time for negotiations and review.

The process further requires that all player agents be vetted and registered through the FRPA, ensuring accountability for the offers presented to players.

Contracts must explicitly include provisions for housing, transportation, health insurance, and reasonable salaries aligned with competition standards.

Only after FRPA approval and endorsement by the FRU CEO will an official Player Release Form be signed to permit the transfer.

FRPA Director Wame Lewaravu emphasized the protective nature of the initiative, urging players and parents to bring all overseas offers forward for vetting.

He said it is paramount that every aspect of a player’s welfare is covered before any agreement is signed.

The FRU and FRPA have also issued a firm reminder to professional players not to involve themselves in negotiating contracts for other players, noting that some professionals have acted informally as agents in facilitating overseas deals.

The union stated that this practice is strictly against regulations and that only licensed clubs and registered agents are authorized to negotiate and manage player transfers.

The FRU warned that bypassing the new process could leave players without recourse if disputes arise overseas, potentially exposing them to exploitation and serious risk.

The mandate is being described as a proactive and necessary safeguard aimed at ensuring Fijian players are treated fairly in the global market while protecting the long-term health and competitiveness of Fijian rugby.

The message from Fiji’s rugby authorities is clear: seek professional advice, have contracts properly vetted, obtain official release approval, and do not sign any overseas agreement without first consulting the appropriate bodies.

