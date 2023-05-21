Thrilling last day for Muslim IDC

Varavu has advanced to the semi-finals of the Muslim IDC after overcoming defending champion Maigania in penalty shootouts last night.

In the first semifinal match, Varavu will take on Nadi at 9.30am today while Drasa will battle Ba at 10.45.

The legends final will be between South and West one while the masters final will feature West 1 and South 1.

The main final will kick off at 3.30 p.m at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can also listen to the live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM.