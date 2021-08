Tahiti out, Japan advance

Tahiti has bowed out of the quarter-finals after a close 5-4 loss against Japan at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Luzhniki Beach Soccer Arena earlier this morning.

In an amazing quarter-final which saw Tahiti come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, Japan’s clinical finishing ultimately took them into a semi-final showdown with Senegal on Saturday.

In other quarter-final matches, Senegal defeated Brazil 5-4 and Switzerland thrashed Uruguay 10-1.

Source: AFC.com