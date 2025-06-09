Spain part ways with Tome after England defeat

[Source: BBC Sport]

Spain’s women’s national team have parted ways with head coach Montse Tome and named Sonia Bermudez as her replacement.

The Spanish Football Federation said Tome’s contract will not be renewed when it expires on 31 August.

Tome, 43, became Spain’s first female head coach when she was appointed in September 2023, having acted as Jorge Vilda’s assistant until the 44-year-old was sacked amid the Luis Rubiales scandal.

She led the side to victory in the inaugural Women’s Nations League in February 2024, but Spain finished runners-up in the Euros after a penalty shootout defeat by England on 27 July.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) thanked Tome for “her work, professionalism and dedication” but said she will leave her role on 31 August when her deal expires.

Bermudez won nine league titles during a playing career that took her to Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Levante.

The 40-year-old played 61 times for Spain and had been head coach of the U23s until her promotion to the senior side.

She captained Spain and competed in the 2015 World Cup, when La Roja finished bottom of their group.

