Ponsonby to face Ba in FANCA ICC 2025 final

Ponsonby team [ Source: FANCA Federation]

Ponsonby will take on Ba in the grand final of the Dayals Sawmillers FANCA ICC 2025 after both sides came through their semi-final clashes at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the opening semi-final, Ponsonby proved too strong for Papatoetoe, powering to a 4–1 victory to secure their place in the decider.

The Auckland-based club showed attacking flair and composure in front of goal to pull away in the second half.

Ba then followed suit in the second semi-final, edging Rewa 1–0 in a tense contest.

The Men in Black relied on their trademark discipline and defensive grit to hold off Rewa and seal their spot in the final.

The stage is now set for a thrilling showdown as Ponsonby and Ba battle for the FANCA ICC 2025 title.

The final will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka tonight.

