Own goal hands Brighton win over struggling Forest

[Source: Reuters]

A first-half own goal helped Brighton & Hove Albion stretch their Premier League unbeaten home streak to a club record-extending 12 matches as they beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls rise to eighth in the standings with 42 points from 28 matches, while Forest stay at 17th place, three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to go.

Brighton, who had 64% of the possession, was the better side throughout the first half and got the lead in the 29th minute after defender Andrew Omobamidele accidentally bundled the ball into his own net following a free-kick.

Brighton had come into the game off the back of three defeats across all competitions, including a 4-0 thrashing at AS Roma in the Europa League round of 16 first leg earlier in the week.

Forest, who last won a away game in December against Newcastle United, looked to offer an immediate response when Divock Origi made a run on the right side of the box, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Forest kept threatening Brighton’s advantage after the interval, but ran out of time.

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder escaped a red card after a bad foul on Neco Williams in the 67th minute. Moder was eventually subbed off.

Forest was left furious after the incident.

Brighton next host Roma in the Europa League round of 16 second leg on March 14 and Forest visit relegation rivals Luton Town on Saturday.