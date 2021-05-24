Home

Northland Tailevu ends season on a high

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 8:26 am

Northland Tailevu ended the Digicel Senior League-Viti Levu zone on a winning note.

The side defeated Rakiraki 4-1 at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

Aman Prasad scored twice while Rynal Chand and Vatuverasaki scored a goal each.

Shavneel Singh scored the lone goal for Rakiraki.

The win has put the Kritesh Prasad coached side in third position.

In the women’s Digicel Super League, Labasa hammered Suva 4-nil while Ba thrashed Rewa 3-nil.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues today starting with Ba and Rewa at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At the same venue, Suva battles Labasa at 4pm and you can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Also at 4pm, Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park while Nadroga takes on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

 

