Nice vs Marseille match abandoned after brawl

The Nice versus Marseille match in the French Ligue was abandoned earlier this morning as a group of fans stormed onto the pitch.

Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans came onto the pitch.

After a long delay, Nice’s players came out to finish the game – but Marseille’s players refused to.

Article continues after advertisement

The game was abandoned as a result. Nice were leading 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg’s first-half goal.