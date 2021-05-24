Home

Nice vs Marseille match abandoned after brawl

August 23, 2021 12:15 pm
Nice were leading 1-0 when a group of home fans stormed on to the pitch. [Source: BBC]

The Nice versus Marseille match in the French Ligue was abandoned earlier this morning as a group of fans stormed onto the pitch.

Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans came onto the pitch.

After a long delay, Nice’s players came out to finish the game – but Marseille’s players refused to.

The game was abandoned as a result. Nice were leading 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg’s first-half goal.

