New national women’s football coach appointed

The Fiji Football Association has appointed a new national women’s coach from the United States.
This was revealed by President Rajesh Patel during their 83rd Ordinary Congress in Lautoka today.
Patel says the appointment was made this year and they are trying to get her across to Fiji.
Marika Rodu was the former women’s coach.
More details will be released during the press conference.
