Navua out to end 18-year BOG drought

The Navua Football Club is looking forward to a good outing in the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Navua hasn’t won the BOG title for over a decade.

Captain, Matthew Charitar says their preparation is well on track.

“Things have been working out well as the team has been in camp for the past few days and the players are blending in well with the system we have in camp everyday”

The Kadavu lad says they will take each game at a time considering that all teams will be out to create upsets.

Navua is pooled with Tailevu Naitasiri, a team that defeated them last week, Lautoka and Nadi.

You can catch all the BOG games live commentaries on Mirchi FM.