Lyon sign Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on free transfer

[Source: Reuters]

Olympique Lyonnais have signed midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a four-year contract until 2027, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, after his contract with Arsenal expired in June.

The 25-year-old, who made over 130 appearances for boyhood club Arsenal in all competitions, will join up with former team mate Alexandre Lacazette in France.

Maitland-Niles struggled for game time at the Gunners in the 2021-22 season before going on loan to AS Roma and Southampton.

He made his England debut in 2020 and made five appearances that year but has not played for Gareth Southgate’s side since.

Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.