Lautoka triumphs over Nadroga in drama-filled clash

In a tense encounter, Lautoka defeated Nadroga 1-0 in a drama-filled match of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The thriller started just in the first minute when Nadroga goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca scored an own goal after Sairusi Nalaubu’s shot hit the post and deflected off Taganeca which went straight into the back of the net for the games’ lone goal.

The Blues was awarded a penalty in the first half after a foul on Lautoka player by Taganeca.

Article continues after advertisement

Veteran Zibraaz Sahib stood up to take the spot kick but was brilliantly saved by the Stallions goalkeeper Taganeca.

It was a tensed match as Nadroga players felt it was a hand ball inside the Lautoka penalty box, and the game was held for a while.

The referee consulted the fourth official and the linesman as it was decided that there was no penalty.

Nadroga tried hard to get the equaliser but the Blues stood firm as the final score remained 1-0.

. Controversy arose when Nadroga players claimed a handball inside the Lautoka penalty box, causing the game to be held up for a while.