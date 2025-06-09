Fiji U16 secure opening win with late stunner

Source: FFA

A spectacular freekick from captain Maikah Dau secured the Fiji U-16 national team a 2-1 win over Tahiti in their opening Group A match of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2025.

The winning goal came with 20 minutes left on the clock when Dau unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that left the Tahiti goalkeeper with no chance. Earlier, the young Fijians started strong.

Striker Saula Muatini proved to be a constant threat, and his persistence paid off in the 20th minute.

He flicked on a freekick to set up Arnav Chand, who finished from close range to give Fiji a deserved lead.

Tahiti responded immediately and managed to get their equalizer in the 60th minute through a penalty.

Both teams then pushed for a winner, but it was Dau’s moment of brilliance that sealed the win.

Fiji will now prepare to face the Cook Islands on Wednesday, while Tahiti will take on Papua New Guinea.

