Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|
Full Coverage

Football

Fiji football legend Joeli Lutumailagi passes on

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 6:14 pm
Joe Lutumailagi [right] and Bobby Tikaram with IDC Trophy in 1969. [Source: EFFRA]

The Fiji Football fraternity is mourning the loss of legend Joeli Lutumailagi.

The Nomotomoto, Nadi man was called to rest yesterday.

Joe, as he was fondly known in the football community, represented Nadi and Fiji from the late 60s and into the early 70s.

Article continues after advertisement


Nadi team in the late 80s. [Source: EFFRA]

He was a member of the first Nadi team to win the Inter-District Championship held in Labasa in 1969.

He represented Fiji on many occasions and a successful Nadi Soccer Coach in the late 80s.

He also coached the Tanoa Soccer Club that won the first national club championship.

The late Lutumailagi will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.