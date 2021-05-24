Fiji football legend Joeli Lutumailagi passes on

The Fiji Football fraternity is mourning the loss of legend Joeli Lutumailagi.

The Nomotomoto, Nadi man was called to rest yesterday.

Joe, as he was fondly known in the football community, represented Nadi and Fiji from the late 60s and into the early 70s.

Article continues after advertisement



Nadi team in the late 80s. [Source: EFFRA]

He was a member of the first Nadi team to win the Inter-District Championship held in Labasa in 1969.

He represented Fiji on many occasions and a successful Nadi Soccer Coach in the late 80s.

He also coached the Tanoa Soccer Club that won the first national club championship.

The late Lutumailagi will be laid to rest on Thursday.