Dau goal seals Tailevu Naitasiri promotion

Tailevu Naitasiri have sealed their return to the Extra Super Premier League after edging Seaqaqa 1-0 in the second-leg playoff at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Striker Jason Dau proved the hero once again, netting the decisive goal in the 30th minute to give his side a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The in-form forward had also found the back of the net in the first leg, making him the difference across both fixtures.

Article continues after advertisement

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Seaqaqa pushed hard in search of an equaliser but were unable to break down a resolute Tailevu Naitasiri defence.

The visitors held firm under pressure and managed the game effectively to book their place in next season’s top flight.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.