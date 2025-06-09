Chand dedicates win to staff working behind the scene

In a thrilling 2-1 victory over Rewa in last night’s Extra Battle of the Giants Tournament final, Labasa’s head coach Alvin Chand credited the win not only to the players’ performance on the field but also to the tireless efforts of the many individuals who worked behind the scenes to prepare the team.

The victory was made even more special as they claimed the title on their home ground in front of their passionate supporters.

Chand also thanked fans who travelled from afar, just to be able to support the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our officials, our president, our former president, they have been our pillar of strength every time we enter the field. And even my team manager, Mr Avinesh Chand, who works tirelessly behind the scenes just to figure out all the logistics. These are the people who are behind the success of the Labasa Football Association.”

This is the third time Labasa has won the BOG title in the tournament’s history, and winning the trophy in front of home crowd made it even more special.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.