Brentford's Mbeumo to be sidelined 'for weeks', says coach

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo reacts after sustaining an injury [Source: Reuters]

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo will be out of action “for weeks”, coach Thomas Frank said, after the player was substituted with an injury in their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mbeumo, who remains Brentford’s top scorer this season after netting his seventh goal at Brighton from the penalty spot on Wednesday, limped off the pitch after rolling his ankle and was replaced by Yoane Wissa before halftime.

Brentford will also be without Ivan Toney for another month as the striker cannot play for club or country until Jan. 16 after being handed an eight-month ban after admitting to 232 breaches of gambling rules, which included betting on matches he played in.

Cameroon international Mbeumo is one of eight first-team players currently sidelined with injury.

Brentford are 11th in the standings on 19 points from 15 games. They next travel to bottom-side Sheffield United on Saturday.