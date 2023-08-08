BOG will move if weather doesn’t improve: Yusuf

If the weather isn’t ideal this weekend, the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants may be moved to next month.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

He says this is their backup plan.

“So there’s good news for fans, there’ll be sunshine in the west and if the grounds are not playable than we will defer the matches to be played together with the semi-finals and final,”

However, Yusuf says they are hopeful for good weather so teams can play good football.

The BOG kicks off on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Rewa and Suva starts the tournament at 1.30pm followed by Lautoka and Navua at 3:30pm.

Labasa takes on Ba at 6pm while the last match will be between Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

You can listen to all matches live commentaries on Mirchi FM.