Barcelona fight back to draw six-goal Champions League thriller with Inter

Barcelona twice battled back to draw 3-3 at home against Inter Milan in a rip-roaring first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Montjuic Olympic Stadium this morning.

Denzel Dumfries scored twice for Inter, who led 2-0 and then 3-2, while Barca’s 17-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal dazzled with a brilliant individual effort to kickstart the hosts’ fightback.

After a see-saw encounter that showcased Inter’s clinical finishing and set-piece threat as well as Barca’s attacking strengths and defensive vulnerabilities, the result leaves everything to play for in the return leg at the San Siro next Tuesday, as both teams seek a place in the final in Munich against either Arsenal or Paris St Germain.

Inter Milan made an explosive start, opening the scoring with 30 seconds on the clock courtesy of a cheeky back-heel from Marcus Thuram, the quickest goal in a Champions League semi-final.

The visitors extended their lead in the 21st minute with Dumfries finding the net with an acrobatic volley from a corner.

However, an electrifying Yamal led Barcelona’s fightback, unleashing a superb strike from inside the box after a clever run from the right, to reduce the deficit three minutes after Inter’s second goal.

Playing his 100th game at 17 years and 291 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, surpassing Kylian Mbappe who was 18 when he did it in 2017.

Yamal went close again, hitting the post from close range before Ferran Torres levelled the score in the 38th minute with a first-time finish after a darting run to latch on to a Raphinha knock-down.

Despite Barcelona’s dominance, it was Inter who regained the lead in the 64th minute when Dumfries headed home from a corner.

The hosts responded immediately, as Raphinha’s thunderous strike from outside the box hit the woodwork before ricocheting off the back of Inter keeper Yann Sommer and into the net to restore parity.

