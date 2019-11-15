Alam signs with Manukau United in New Zealand

19-year old Fijian goalkeeper Mohammed Alzaar Alam who plays for the Nasinu Football Club has made a huge leap in his soccer career.

Alam is the newest recruit for the New Zealand side Manukau United.

Alam has represented the Fiji U23 side in the previous OFC Olympic Qualifiers, where his team reached the semifinals of the tournament but were eliminated by a strong New Zealand side.

The player defended the colors of Nasinu in the Vodafone Premier League.

Alam has also played for the Navua Football Club prior to joining the Nasinu side.

He was reported to move to an Australian club this month alongside another Fijian player due to a partnership with Fiji Football and the club in question.

The young goalkeeper received a better offer to represent Manukau and decided his next club will be the black and white side from Auckland.

Manukau United currently plays at NRFL Lotto Premier League and finished 7th in the table in their campaign last season.

[Source: Oceania Football]