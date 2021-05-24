Under-19 Women’s team await approval from ICC

Cricket Fiji is eagerly awaiting its approval to have an Under-19 women’s team participate at the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The past six months have been a challenging time for the association, and they’re hoping to get some good news in the coming weeks, as they prepare for both local and international competitions.

After the completion of women’s club competitions last year, the Association saw this as a platform to select its best female cricketers to put together a national team.

Article continues after advertisement

Cricket Fiji interim chief executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says they’re now waiting for approval from ICC.

“Fiji, as the international FITA council has mentioned they had sent out invitations to all member Associations similarly to Fiji we had put in our applications to participate in the tournament as well. That has been to ICC and we are still waiting for the confirmation.”

This will be the first time in Cricket Fiji history a national team will be chosen for the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.