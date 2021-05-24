Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Under-19 Women’s team await approval from ICC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 9, 2021 12:27 pm

Cricket Fiji is eagerly awaiting its approval to have an Under-19 women’s team participate at the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The past six months have been a challenging time for the association, and they’re hoping to get some good news in the coming weeks, as they prepare for both local and international competitions.

After the completion of women’s club competitions last year, the Association saw this as a platform to select its best female cricketers to put together a national team.

Article continues after advertisement

Cricket Fiji interim chief executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says they’re now waiting for approval from ICC.

 

“Fiji, as the international FITA council has mentioned they had sent out invitations to all member Associations similarly to Fiji we had put in our applications to participate in the tournament as well. That has been to ICC and we are still waiting for the confirmation.”

This will be the first time in Cricket Fiji history a national team will be chosen for the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.