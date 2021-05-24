FBC to air T20 Cricket World Cup highlights

There is exciting news for Cricket fans as the FBC Sports Channel and FBC TV will air daily highlights of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The matches offer explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone.

The tournament starts this Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea kicking off round 1 of the competition.

The final will be played in Dubai on November 14th.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.