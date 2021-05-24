England withdraws from series

England has withdrawn their men’s and women’s teams from series in Pakistan that were due to take place next month.

The men were set to make their first trip to Pakistan since 2005, while the women had never before played there.

On Friday, New Zealand’s men abandoned their tour of Pakistan because of a “specific and credible threat.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said they are aware of the increasing concerns about traveling to the region.

England’s men were using the Pakistan trip as part of their build-up for the T20 World Cup with fixtures on 13 and 14 October in Rawalpindi that were also double-headers with the women.

Heather Knight’s team was then due to play one-day internationals on 17, 19, and 21 October.