Australian bowler ruled out of Ashes test

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide.

Hazlewood, who is third in the International Cricket Council’s Test bowling rankings, has a rib injury.

He did not bowl for much of England’s second innings in Australia’s first-Test victory in Brisbane.

In a statement, Cricket Australia says Hazlewood has returned to Sydney for further assessment and rehabilitation.

No announcement has been made on his replacement for the Adelaide Test yet.