Afghanistan to uphold philosophy

Afghanistan will remain true to their philosophy of daring cricket.

Captain Mohammad Nabi told the Times of India, the team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan briefly faced the likelihood of being banned from the tournament since the Taliban returned to power.

Article continues after advertisement

All-rounder Nabi says despite the struggles, the team is in brilliant form and are focused on the task at hand.

Afghanistan will play its first match on October 26th.

The T20 World Cup starts tonight at 10pm between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the daily highlights of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on FBC Sports Channel and FBC TV.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.

[Source: Times of India]