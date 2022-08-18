QVS dominates boys discus event

Queen Victoria School dominated the boys discus event securing gold and silver.

Josese Tawake outshine the 28 competitors with an impressive throw of 43.47m.

The national record is 49.35m set by Josua Serukilagi of QVS in 2015.

Fellow victorian Jone Buadromo with a throw of 39.25m claimed silver for Matavatucou.

Peter Francis of Suva Grammar School who came in with a throw of 42.22m in Suva Zone two had to settle for bronze managing a throw of 38.33m.

