Inoke jumps to gold medal win

Coming in as the outright favourite, the National rep proved why he is the best with a jump of 7.05m in the senior boys long jump.

Waisale Inoke has bagged Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s first gold medal at the Coca-Cola Games after taking out the senior boys long jump.

The student who has also been tipped to win the 100 metres final this afternoon, is a renowned jumper from his Sigatoka Methodist High School days.

He was chasing the Games record of 7.20m but fell short, however, the medal was surely what will delight the man and his Vatuwaqa-based school.

Josefa Matawalu of Marist Brothers High School claimed silver with a jump of 6.61m.

Ratu Kadavulevu School had to settle for bronze with Samuela Taliai jumping a distance of 6.51m.