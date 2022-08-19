33 gold medals at stake today

More schools are expected to register their names on the Coca-Cola Games medal standings today as 33 gold medals are on the line today.

18 gold medals are up for grabs on the tracks and 15 in the field events.

The focus today on the tracks are the 400, 3000 and 100 meters finals

.

We’ll have the 3000m starting at 9:15 this morning while the 400 finals begins at 4:20pm before the 100m finals at 5pm.

Senior boys 100m blue ribbon favorite Waisale Inoke of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School will in action in the long jump at 11:40am today.

He’s the favorite for the event and expected to win gold.

Meanwhile, defending champions Adi Cakobau School and Ratu Kadavulevu School will need to step up today.

After day one, both teams find themselves in fourth place in their respective divisions.

The girls from Sawani have one gold, one silver and four bronze medals while the Lodonians have a gold and bronze.

Looking at the top three, in the girls division, Holy Cross leads with two gold and two silver.

St Joseph Secondary is in second also with two gold and one bronze.

In third is Suva Grammar School with a gold and two silver medals.

Queen Victoria School heads the boys division with three gold and one silver.

Marist Brothers High School is in second with one gold, one silver and one bronze while Suva Grammar School is third with a gold and two bronze medals.

You can watch the action from the Coca Cola Games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.