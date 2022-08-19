Bronze medalist misses grandmother's funeral

Sigatoka Methodist College triple jumper Laisani Kuridua dedicated her bronze medal win at the Coca Cola Games to her late grandmother Selita, who passed away last week.

The Malevu villager from Nadroga had to sacrifice attending her grandmother’s funeral tomorrow to take part at the meet yesterday.

For any 19-year-old, this was one of the toughest decision she had to make, but was advised by her family to focus on the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Though she didn’t win gold, Kuridua defied the pain of losing someone close to her and win a medal at the Fiji Finals.

Kuridua will take part in the 4x400metres today, before heading back home to Malevu.