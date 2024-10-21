NBA season-opening power rankings: Celtics still No. 1

[Source: Reuters]

Given the disparity in the number of teams seriously vying for this season’s two most important crowns, it would be fitting if the 2024-25 season-opening NBA Power Rankings were listed in inverse order.

Clearly, becoming married to Cooper Flagg is considered far more important — and attainable — than being awarded some silly, overly ornamented ring.

While the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the East and Oklahoma City Thunder in the West would like to believe they have taken the necessary steps to unseat the two returning powers — the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets — atop the standings, the backstroke competition at the bottom of the heap figures to be something of which only Natalie Coughlin could be proud.

I start this year’s Power Rankings with the defending champ at one extreme and a newcomer at the other:

1. Boston Celtics. The last team standing deserves the respect of starting out on top, but really they should be considered co-favorites with the Nuggets.

2. Denver Nuggets. They match up well with the Celtics, but getting through the Western Conference gauntlet with all body parts functioning could be a tougher challenge.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder. The additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein (when healthy) should help, but what’s the hesitation going all-in on a big-time sidekick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren?

4. New York Knicks. Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns … wow. No doubt they have closed the gap on the Celtics. But that gap was a lot bigger than most people realized last season.

5. Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George is already injured and Joel Embiid wants to pace himself. And just like that, they’re off the Celtics’ radar.

6. Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most unstoppable force in the game today. But until both he and the Bucks realize that, they’ll never duplicate Nikola Jokic’s success in Denver.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves. They proved everyone wrong with the success of their two-headed monster last season. Now it appears they’re trying to prove everyone wrong who reluctantly had to admit they had it right.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers. When push comes to shove with an Eastern Final Four berth on the line, give me Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Embiid or Antetokounmpo over Donovan Mitchell.

9. Sacramento Kings. Why are they a lock to win the Pacific Division? Because the Clippers took advantage of the current sad state of the Lakers, Warriors and Suns last year, and now they’ve fallen harder than the rest. That leaves just one team with a pulse.

10. Dallas Mavericks. This is right about where the Mavericks would have been slotted at the end of last year’s regular season. What’s changed? Klay Thompson? Yeah, he’s gotten older.

11. New Orleans Pelicans. The addition of Dejounte Murray helps put the pressure on Brandon Ingram: Either shape up and accept a complementary role on a very good team, or pack your winter best when Cleveland gets desperate in February.

12. Orlando Magic. If the Celtics had Paolo Banchero instead of Jayson Tatum, that Dynasty II dream could become a reality.

13. Indiana Pacers. They’re to the East what the Pelicans are to the West — a fun team that can beat you on its best night. Unfortunately, they won’t have enough of those nights this season.

14. Miami Heat. No team is rooting harder for the Heat than the Celtics, who seem to draw the underseeded playoff pest every year. But with the Pacers and Magic improving, Miami seems destined for a play-in game or two just for a chance to see Boston again in April.

15. Memphis Grizzlies. The competition begins to dethrone Stephen Curry as the NBA’s top true point guard. If he can keep his head on straight, Ja Morant starts as the favorite.

16. Los Angeles Lakers. The Hollywood script-writers have already carved out space in the season highlight reel for all LeBron-to-Bronny assists. The Academy calls them short films.

17. Atlanta Hawks. They’d be a tank possibility … if only they had their first-round pick. Plan B would be to take a tank and blow this thing up … if only someone would be interested in Trae Young.

18. Golden State Warriors. Before they won titles, the Warriors made their mark as an entertaining team. They’d like to get back to that, but what’s entertaining about Buddy Hield and Kyle “Slo-Mo” Anderson?

19. Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant sure looked good in short spurts in Paris. And then there were times he resembled the setting-Sun version.

20. Houston Rockets. They’re primed to move up, but if nothing else, the prideful Lakers, Warriors and Suns likely would be energized enough to avoid that embarrassment. Maybe next year.

21. Charlotte Hornets. It’s here that the Capture The Flagg game begins, with the Hornets the least likely to land the nearby Duke star because wins will come by accident in a division even weaker than the Pacific.

22. Detroit Pistons. With a healthy Cade Cunningham and only Tobias Harris’ pride hurting, it would be no surprise if the Pistons are the East’s most improved team. But improving from 14 wins only gets you so far.

23. Chicago Bulls. Congratulations to Lonzo Ball, who has taken early strides toward a miraculous recovery. If you enjoy watching Globetrotters basketball, tune in when Ball and newcomer Josh Giddey sync up their passing acts.

24. Los Angeles Clippers. In a balloting even closer than the presidential thriller, Kawhi Leonard’s season-opening injury has won a narrow decision over Paul George’s season-opening injury as the most predictable NBA occurrence in October.

25. Toronto Raptors. It’s only 600 miles from Flagg’s hometown of Newport, Maine, to Toronto in case you’re counting. Or as they say north of the border: less than 1,000 kilometers as the malamute mushes.

26. San Antonio Spurs. Gregg Popovich surely remembers how much David Robinson needed Tim Duncan. If the wily Chris Paul has to clank a few last-second jumpers to help the Flagg cause, he could always blame it on old age.

27. Brooklyn Nets. Count me among the few who still believe Ben Simmons could be a very acquirable asset for a good team. Also count me among the many who believe the Nets are not one of those teams.

28. Utah Jazz. Danny Ainge has done a good job stockpiling first-round picks. Soon, odds are he’s likely to turn a few into actual first-round players.

29. Portland Trail Blazers. No losses will come easily among the worst in the West. But if necessary, the Trail Blazers could deal Jerami Grant and “help” their chances.

30. Washington Wizards. The NBA really should consider a lightweight best-of-seven — a loser-take-all Cooper Cup, if you will. Given his scorer’s singlemindedness, Jordan Poole probably would dominate the series … and get Flagg planted in Portland.