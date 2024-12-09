Malimali orders immediate probe into Walesi

Barbara Malimali [left] and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica
Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali says she has called for a thorough investigation into Walesi Limited.
Malimali says upon receiving files from Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica on Thursday morning, she has appointed a team to begin the probe right away.
Since then, Alifereti Wakanivesi has served as the lead investigator.
“Expect an update from us in a month on which way it is definitely on; it is happening.”
The result of an audit into Walesi was revealed in Parliament last week by DPM Manoa Kamikamica.
The DPM had stated that between 2015 and 2022, the government allocated $123.6 million to the organization, yet an estimated $80 million was deemed misused.
Kamikamica has said that he is hopeful that FICAC’s investigation will hold those responsible accountable.