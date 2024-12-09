GCC to seek government approval for iTaukei data hub

GCC meeting last month [File Photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs is set to seek approval from the government for the creation of an iTaukei data hub.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says the hub will be designed to capture comprehensive iTaukei data.

Vasu emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that it will significantly aid the Ministry in conducting village profiling surveys and assessing the status of each province.

“The Chiefs realized that evidence-based policymaking is crucial for effective intervention. As a result of the presentation and with the Chiefs’ endorsement, we will seek government approval for the creation of data hub to capture all iTaukei data.”

The data hub will initially gather relevant information from various iTaukei institutions before expanding to other government ministries.

Vasu highlighted that this initiative will ensure that the right assistance is provided to provinces in need, helping to direct resources and support where they are most required.

The creation of the data hub represents a significant step toward more informed and effective policy-making for the iTaukei community, ensuring that interventions are tailored to the specific needs of each province.