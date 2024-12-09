Government to tighten driver licensing system

The government is considering an independent review of the driver licensing system to address increasing concerns about reckless and careless driving.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this is after concerns were raised about potential flaws and corrupt practices in the issuance of licenses.

Ro Filipe says that reforms to the licensing process, particularly for provisional licenses, are under serious consideration.

The minister says that they are looking at measures such as lengthening the provisional license period and introducing more scrutiny during the issuing process.

“That’s what we’re looking into in terms of provisional licenses. One of the measures could be to lengthen the provisional license. If necessary, we will have a review of that particular aspect of the operations of LTA, so that’s something I’m seriously thinking of, because the feedback on that in terms of the issuing of licenses and corrupt practices has come to me from several sources.”

To address these issues, Ro Filipe says discussions are underway with the Land Transport Authority to tighten regulations and ensure accountability.

The Minister says that the independent review will rebuild trust in the system and ensure only qualified drivers are on Fiji’s roads.