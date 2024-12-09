Success at Men’s Netball tour

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s Netball head coach Jioweli Makare says he is proud of his side’s overall performance at the Men’s Netball Nations Series in Singapore.

The team made history by winning the Men’s Netball Nations Series after beating world number 1 Australia 55-54 in the final last night.

Makare says playing against top teams like England and New Zealand has brought out the best in his players.

He says for the team to be able to secure wins over these teams after not competing in an international competition since 2004, speaks volumes of the talent in his side.

“Most of the teams here are very well structured and very experienced. Looking at what we can do, the lineups, the lineup that we come up with. We will be able to maintain what we have done so far.”

He says he did not expect such an impressive outing, and adds that he couldn’t be prouder of the side.

He also says he is happy to have given all his players ample game time throughout the series.