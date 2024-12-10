Dina wins Franco-German award

Ratu Eroni Ledua Dina (left)[Source: Ratu Eroni Ledua Dina/ Facebook]

LGBTQI rights advocate and activist, Ratu Eroni Ledua Dina is the recipient of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law 2024.

In a press statement issued by the German and French Embassies in Suva, Ratu Eroni was lauded as a prominent transgender activist, dedicated to advancing the rights of LGBTQI persons and improving access to mental health support.

As the executive director of the Trans Affirmative Action Guild (TAAG) Fiji, Dina has successfully established safe spaces for transgender individuals and spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at providing psychological assistance to young transgender persons.

Diná’s awareness campaigns have played a pivotal role in reducing stigma, strengthening the regional movement for equality, and improving access to mental health services for marginalised communities.

Dina’s work has not only garnered international recognition but also fostered collaborative efforts with institutions worldwide, including German and French organisations.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law has been awarded annually by Germany and France to up to 15 individuals worldwide who have made significant contributions to the defense of human rights and the promotion of the rule of law.