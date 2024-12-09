Fiji 7s third in Cape Town

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s has finished third at the Cape Town 7s after thrashing Spain 47-10 in the bronze medal playoff.

The win also means the national side remains at the top of the World Series standings heading to Perth for the next tournament in January.

Fiji was in front 21-10 at half time after three converted tries were scored by Joji Nasova, Filipe Sauturaga and Jerry Matana.

Article continues after advertisement

Spain threw in everything they had but Fiji returned with more energy after the break to score four unanswered tries.

George Bose, Terio Tamani, Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Vuiviawa Naduvalo crossed Spain’s tryline in the second half or the big win

Earlier France avenged their loss to Fiji last weekend in Dubai with the same scoreline 19-17 in the semifinal to deny the Fijians a place in the final.

Fiji defeated Uruguay 70-7 in its first match and beat Great Britain 17-12 in their final pool game.