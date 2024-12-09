FCS signs MOU with Majesty's Prison of Tonga

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Services has signed a memorandum of understanding with his Majesty’s Prison of Tonga.

This significant milestone reaffirms the deep-rooted partnership and shared commitment to excellence in corrections management between the two Pacific nations.

The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration in key areas such as training, capacity-building, and the exchange of best practices.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, says the MOU signifies a strengthened commitment to addressing common challenges and advancing the professional standards of our respective institutions.