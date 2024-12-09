Human error blamed for ships grounding

[Photo: Supplied]

The investigation into the two recent separate incidents at sea relating to Goundar Shipping Limited’s vessels point toward human error.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki revealed the preliminary investigation results during an interview today.

The incident involved the grounding of a Goundar vessel between Ovalau and Natovi and another on a reef near Moala Island in the Lau Group.

While investigations are ongoing, Cawaki says it’s clear that seafarers’ poor handling of the two vessels led to the grounding incidents.

He says MSAF will work to determine how it can take to task those responsible for the two incidents once the investigation is complete.

He adds that MSAF will make a significant effort to verify seafarers’ qualifications in order to protect travelers’ lives.

The MSAF CEO has also warned that those responsible risk losing their licenses.

Passengers were onboard both vessels when the separate incidents happened, and both ships have since been recovered.