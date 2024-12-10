PM supports inquiry into supply chain

Fiji’s drug epidemic, particularly among the youth has reached alarming levels with government leaders calling for urgent action to address the crisis.

Independent MP Viliame Naupoto has pushed for an inclusive, multi-pronged approach to combat the rising drug abuse.

He highlighted the moral and systemic factors that contribute to the issue.

In his end-of-week statement in Parliament, Naupoto stressed the need to close the loopholes in Fiji’s drug importation and distribution networks.



Independent MP Viliame Naupoto

He proposed a full parliamentary inquiry into Fiji’s border security systems, ports of entry and pharmaceutical regulation, aiming to identify gaps that allow illicit drugs to flood the market.

While personal integrity is key, Naupoto believes that the country must also tackle the opportunities that allow drug abuse to thrive.

He pointed out that recent legislation, such as the Child Justice Act, offers a foundation for protecting vulnerable individuals but that a focused effort on the drug supply chain must now be a priority.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka responded to Naupoto’s call by recalling a proposal made by Defence Minister Tikoduadua during his time in opposition.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Tikoduadua had suggested creating a parliamentary commission to investigate the growing drug crisis.

Rabuka expressed his support for the proposal, acknowledging the urgency of addressing the problem from a leadership and policy perspective.

Rabuka also warned that drug abuse is not confined to lower-income groups, citing the troubling trend of young people in possession of expensive luxury items without clear sources of income, signaling possible involvement in drug trafficking.

The issue of Fiji’s porous borders, which have made it easier for drugs to enter the country, was also a focal point in Rabuka’s statement.

He highlighted efforts to strengthen border security, including the use of drones and the establishment of a canine detection unit to intercept illicit substances at entry points.

Regional cooperation with neighboring countries like Australia and New Zealand is also being pursued to tackle cross-border trafficking.

Rabuka assured the public that the government is committed to taking the necessary steps to curb the drug crisis.

A parliamentary committee focused on investigating drug-related issues will be established, signaling a unified approach to tackling this serious challenge facing Fiji.