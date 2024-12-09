Calls for laws to address harmful social media comments

Fiji Times Editor in Chief Fred Wesley [left] at the Cultural Heritage and Tolerance Symposium

Media houses have called for stricter laws and regulations around social media commenting, warning that the current environment allows harmful, anonymous comments to flourish without accountability.

Speaking at the Cultural Heritage and Tolerance Symposium organized by the Asian Foundation in Suva this morning, Fiji Times Editor in Chief Fred Wesley emphasized the detrimental effects of unchecked online dialogue.

Wesley highlighted a significant issue in Fiji’s digital landscape where many people are hiding behind false profiles on social media platforms, allowing them to post hurtful and damaging comments without facing repercussions.

He described a recent incident involving a preacher who spoke out on an issue related to children, which sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms.

“People were attacking him, texting, and commenting without knowing the full context. For us as an organization, one of the first things we would have done is go to him, get his view, and add context to his statement. But unfortunately, on social media, the story spirals out of control, and people are attacked, old photos are manipulated, and comments go viral.”

Wesley expressed frustration over the unchecked nature of online criticism, where people are not only attacked for their views but also for their past actions, with falsehoods spreading quickly across platforms.

The editor reflected on his personal experiences, revealing that he has been attacked numerous times on social media but chooses to stay off the platforms for peace of mind.

“I know it’s not true, and I don’t need to defend myself. But that’s just me. Not everyone can handle it.”

Wesley called for legal changes to address the issue, suggesting that individuals who make harmful online comments should be held accountable.

He also expressed concern about the lack of political will to address this issue urgently.