Fijiana lose in 9th Place Play-Off at Cape Town 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team went down to China 14-12 in the 9th Place Play-off at the Cape Town 7s.
Both the teams scored two tries each but the conversion made the difference in the final score.
Vika Nakacia scored a double to keep their chances alive but China kept its ground and did not allow Fiji any room for any points as the final score remained 14-12 in favour of China.
The Fiji Airways men’s team will face France in the cup semi-final at 12:18am.
