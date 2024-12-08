Fijiana lose in 9th Place Play-Off at Cape Town 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team went down to China 14-12 in the 9th Place Play-off at the Cape Town 7s.

Both the teams scored two tries each but the conversion made the difference in the final score.

Vika Nakacia scored a double to keep their chances alive but China kept its ground and did not allow Fiji any room for any points as the final score remained 14-12 in favour of China.

The Fiji Airways men’s team will face France in the cup semi-final at 12:18am.