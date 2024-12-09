Over 180,000 applications so far

[File Photo]

More than 180,000 applications have been received for the government’s back-to-school assistance scheme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this saying they are expecting more applications through the week.

He says the extension for closing is being done to accommodate those who did not apply until last week.

Professor Prasad says parents and guardians of eligible students should take advantage of this window.

The closing date has been moved to this Friday.