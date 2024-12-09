Youths encouraged to take up AFL

[Source: AFL Fiji/ Facebook]

While AFL may not be a major sport in Fiji, it also provides benefits that other common sport in the country provides to national reps.

Fiji AFL under-14 head coach Inoke Cakautini is encouraging youths to look into AFL if they hope to represent the country in sports.

Like other major sports in Fiji, coach Inoke Cakautini hopes more young people will venture into the sport of AFL because of its benefits in terms of contracts and scholarships provided overseas.

“Especially for us Fijians who usually play rugby, AFL is another sport we can take part in and represent Fiji in. Scholarships and contracts are also offered in AFL as well. So I’m encouraging our youths and children who are interested in sports to try out AFL.”

He also thanked Australia for their support in trying to grow AFL in Fiji.

He says the academies now available in the central and western divisions will make it easier to bring in more youths to join the sport.