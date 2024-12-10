Van der Flier wins Autumn Nations Series player award

[Source: BBC]

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has been named the Autumn Nations player of the series.

The 31-year-old Leinster back row started all four of Ireland’s November Tests, which included a defeat by New Zealand and wins over Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

Van der Flier, the world player of the year in 2022, scored tries in the All Blacks, Fiji and Australia games and continued his fine form by scoring in Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Bristol on Sunday.

Van der Flier edged out South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe in the fans’ vote.

The Wicklow native has earned 68 caps for Ireland having made his debut in 2016. He has won three Six Nations titles, including the 2018 and 2023 Grand Slams.